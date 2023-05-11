Olympia police search for suspect who killed family's dog

Olympia police are hunting for the person they say randomly killed a family’s dog Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened at a home on the 2300 block of State Avenue Northeast in Olympia.

FOX 13 News spoke to the dog’s owners, who did not want to use their full names and asked us to blur their faces.

The dog’s owner, Ashley tells us her son was home Sunday afternoon and heard their dog, a four-year-old Husky-mix named Finnegan, crying in the backyard.

Police say a stranger brutally slashed at the family pet with either a machete or knife, killing the dog, and then getting away.

"I hate that someone took safety from him (her son) and did that to Finn," said Ashley

One of the most concerning aspects of this violent incident is a similar attack happened a little more than a month ago.

FOX 13 News spoke to the Roberts family in late March who said a machete-wielding man attacked their four dogs in their backyard.

Lacey Police tell us they did not make an arrest in that case. Both Olympia and Lacey Police say they are working together to determine if the two attacks are connected.

Both attacks were random and unprovoked.

"It sounds like it has happened before, and he wasn’t able to kill an animal," said Eric, the dog’s owner.

With the suspect still out there, the family says they are concerned. However, they want to share their story to warn their community.

"Keep your animals safe and know that, we need to let people know this happened because it’s that unbelievable you just have to be aware," said Ashley.

Olympia police tell FOX 13 News a neighbor saw a brown pick-up truck driving from the area.

They ask anyone with information to contact them.