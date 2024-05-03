Opening Day of Seattle Boating Season happening Saturday

A historic tradition continues Saturday as hundreds of boats will soon fill up the Montlake Cut to celebrate the Opening Day of Seattle Boating Season.

The event, sponsored by the Seattle Yacht Club (SYC), features a massive boat parade, the Windermere Cup, and many other festivities for families to enjoy.

Opening Day originated all the way back in 1911 when the SYC looked to recreate a successful "Potlatch Parade" of yachts, which was part of the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. Since then, the event has gone through many changes, including adding a theme to each Opening Day. This year's theme is "Pirates & Pursuers."

The boat parade begins at 12 p.m., or after the Windermere Cup Crew Races end. Boats participating in the parade are split up into different classes, and judges will give out awards to the best watercraft in each category.

Opening Day Map (via SYC)

There will also be two small flotillas of yachts carrying members from the University of Washington Husky and Washington State University Cougar Marching Bands, who will set the musical tempo for the day.

If you're on the water Saturday, hopefully you'll be able to participate in this wonderful event! If not, there are plenty of viewing areas along UW and Montlake to catch all the action.

More information on Opening Day can be found on the Seattle Yacht Club's website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Emerald Downs: Your ultimate guide to the races

Controversial Seattle officer to represent SPD at national conference

King County deputies hope to solve 45-year-old cold case

5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.