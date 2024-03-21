Oregon man arrested, accused of rubbing women's feet on his face

A man in Oregon was arrested for allegedly grabbing women's feet and putting them on his face, deputies said.

On Mar. 15, Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call from a woman who had a suspicious encounter with a man.

Investigators said the woman reported that she responded to a Craigslist ad looking for a housekeeper and ended up going to the man's house in Aloha,

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 55-year-old Jimmy Jen Liu.

After the woman arrived at Liu's home, he allegedly grabbed her bare feet and rubbed them on his face.

The woman left the home and called the police.

Deputies said during the investigation, they discovered another woman reported similar behavior by Liu last month. The woman also responded to an ad that was looking for a housekeeper.

Liu was arrested at his home and booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of harassment and third-degree sexual abuse.

He was arraigned on Monday and charges of third-degree attempted sexual abuse and attempted harassment were added.

Deputies said investigators found Liu had an expansive social media presence, where he shared content seeking a housekeeper since as early as 2017 and also shared math tutoring services to children.

Deputies believe that there could be more victims. Anyone who has information about Liu is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.