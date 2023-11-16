‘Our resident raptor whisperer’: Island Co. deputy earns moniker after rescuing two birds of prey

The Island County Sheriff's Office (ISCO) is calling one of their deputies their ‘resident raptor whisperer’ after he rescued his second bird of prey of the season.

Deputy Walker has been featured on the ISCO's Facebook page twice this fall. Each post includes a selfie of him with a rescued predatory bird sitting on his lap, and the reactions on Facebook are soaring.

His latest raptor rescue was shared on Nov. 15. In the post, the ISCO wrote, 'Deputy Walker, our resident raptor whisperer, would like to introduce Stephen HAWKing.'

The hawk, cleverly named after the famous theoretical physicist, was apparently found ‘dazed and a little worse for the wear after a wild night in the woods.’

The ISCO said the hawk was safely released a short time after the photo was taken.

A little more than a month ago, Deputy Walker posted another selfie – this time holding an adorable baby owl that was about the size of a coffee mug.

On Oct. 4, the ICSO wrote about Deputy Walker rescuing an owlet named Philbert in Camano Island, and transferring him to the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

"Deputy Walker giving Camano Island resident Philbert an Uber to the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center for a little rest and relaxation after a wild night in the woods."

The desire to help is natural when finding a baby bird on the ground. For anyone who encounters a wild animal that appears to be orphaned or injured, it is recommended to visit the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife's website. There, you will find guidance on whether it's best to leave the animal alone or contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.