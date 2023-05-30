Passengers unharmed after plane makes emergency landing at Tacoma Narrows Airport

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Gig Harbor Fire)

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the grass at Tacoma Narrows Airport after its landing gear did not deploy.

According to Gig Harbor Fire, a single-engine Cessna was touching down at the airport Tuesday morning, when its landing gear did not fully deploy. The plane made an emergency landing on the runway, but pictures show it drifted off into the grass nearby.

The plane suffered some damage to the fuselage, where it made the rough landing.

Firefighters were called to the airport around 10:40 a.m., and report that both passengers on the plane were not injured.