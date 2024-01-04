Shooting at Perry High School in Iowa: 'Multiple gunshot victims' reported

Authorities say there were "multiple gunshot victims" after a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

Many emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school Thursday morning. There is no further threat to the public, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said in a 10 a.m. media update. However, he could not say how many people were shot or if anyone had been killed.

Meanwhile, Infante said they had identified the shooter but did not say if they were alive or if they had been arrested. The shooter has not been publicly identified, nor is it known if the shooter was a student at the school.

Authorities said they received an alarm of an active shooter at the school at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday. Police arrived about 7 minutes later, where they found "multiple gunshot victims." Authorities did note the incident happened before the school day began, so there were fewer people there than if school had started for the day.

"The community is safe," Infante said. "School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building."

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he’s safe and OK," Jolliff told The Associated Press. "They won’t tell me nothing."

Perry High School is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back at school for students following the holiday break.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning, The Associated Press notes.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



