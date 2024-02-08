Plane headed for Tacoma crashes, 2 dead near Utah-Colorado border

A small plane that was headed to Tacoma from Colorado crashed on Wednesday, killing the pilot and co-pilot on board.

The crash happened in a remote area near the Colorado border in Grand County, Utah.

The plane was en route to Tacoma from Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado. The plane that crashed was a Hawker 900XP, a fixed wing multi-engine aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people died in the crash on Wednesday.