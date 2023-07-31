Police: 14-year-old struck, killed by Seattle monorail was spray-painting building next to tracks

Police say a 14-year-old boy who was struck and killed by the Seattle Monorail was seen on surveillance video spray-painting a building before he was hit.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Seattle Police responded to a report of a person who had been struck by the Seattle Center monorail near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way.

When officers arrived, they found the person unresponsive. Crews attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.

Officers later reviewed footage captured prior to the collision, and it revealed that the person was spray-painting a building next to the tracks before getting hit.

Detectives and the King County Medical Examiner later arrived at scene to investigate the incident.

Monorail service was shut down but resumed Monday morning.

Editor's Note: Seattle police originally said the victim was a man but later said it was a 14-year-old boy.