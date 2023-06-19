Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Des Moines gas station

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Des Moines gas station early Monday morning.

At about 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the 76 gas station at 25915 Pacific Highway South.

When police arrived, the storefront was damaged.

According to police, a tow truck possibly backed into the store and then drove away from the scene.

Police said cigarettes and tobacco were taken, and the ATM was not taken.

The owner of the store told FOX 13 News this is the fourth time this type of burglary has happened.