Police investigate armed robbery near Enatai Neighborhood Park in Bellevue

Police are investigating after woman was robbed by an armed suspect in Bellevue Tuesday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), at around 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking near Enatai Neighborhood Park when she was approached by a masked man holding a handgun.

Authorities say the suspect demanded the victim’s cell phone and fanny pack. After taking her belongings, the suspect ran to a green Kia driven by another masked suspect, and fled the area.

The victim was not injured.

The BPD says the suspect vehicle was found abandoned and recovered by Mercer Island Police.

The suspect is described as a think Black man in his 20s. He between 5’9" and 6 feet tall. He was wearing an olive green sweatshirt with his hood on, and a black bandanna with a white skull image covering his face.

The second suspect driving the Kia was also wearing a bandanna with a skull image.

BPD detectives are investigating and are processing the Kia for evidence.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident. All residents in the Bellevue area have been asked to remain vigilant and call 911 to report any suspicious behavior.

This is a developing story.