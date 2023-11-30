Police investigate double-shooting, car crash in South Seattle

Police are investigating a shooting and a subsequent car crash that happened in a South Seattle neighborhood on Thursday.

According to neighbors in the Rainier Vista neighborhood, at least a dozen gunshots were heard coming from the area of S. Columbian Way and Mountain View Dr. just before 1 p.m.

"We looked out the window and saw one person running with a gun," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), medics transported a 21-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The SFD said the individual had been shot.

Featured article

FOX 13 has learned one of the victims is in serious condition.

A Toyota Camry was also seen crashed into the side of a hill near the shooting scene earlier in the afternoon. Police had the area blocked off with caution tape. The SPD says the second gunshot victim was found inside the crashed car. They were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 there is a video of the shooting circulating online in a private chat group.

RELATED: Seattle faces its most violent year in three decades, 70 homicides

FOX 13 is working to obtain that video to better understand what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.