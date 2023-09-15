Police: Man arrested for CID vandalism was yelling racial slurs, said he 'had to do something'

article

A man was arrested for allegedly causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a museum in Seattle's Chinatown-International District neighborhood. Police say he yelled racial slurs while he was vandalized.

Witnesses told Seattle Police that on Sept. 14, a man was seen smashing windows at Wing Luke Museum on S. King Street with a sledgehammer.

Officers arrived and the 76-year-old was arrested without incident.

When officers asked him why he smashed the windows, he allegedly told officers "the Chinese ruined my life," according to court documents.

According to court documents, the officer asked if he smashed the windows because it was ‘Chinese museum’ and the man said yes, "because his briefcase was stolen for the third time and he had to do something," the documents read.

The officer asked if a person of Asian descent stole his briefcase, and the suspect said he did not know.

The man was booked for a hate crime and malicious mischief.

He has not yet been charged.