Police search for man who forced woman into his car at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her in Normandy Park

Police are searching for a suspect who forced a woman into his car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her in Normandy Park Monday night.

According to the Normandy Park Police Department (NPPD), at around 6:15 p.m., a 28-year-old victim called saying she had been sexually assaulted while she was walking her dog near the corner of SW 170th St. and 19th Ave. SW.

FOX 13 spoke to NPPD Chief Dan Yourkoski about the incident:

"The victim relayed to us she was walking her dog and was coming back towards her house," said Chief Yourkoski. "She had completed her loop and as she went to pass her car, the occupant called her over to ask for directions – at which time the person produced a gun and forced her into the vehicle."

After entering the car, the victim was driven a short distance to the north end of the city, where she was sexually assaulted and released.

Chief Yourkoski says a sexual assault of this kind is ‘very rare’.

RELATED: 'They were laughing'; Woman brutally attacked during gas station robbery

"Usually sexual assaults involve people that know each other; not usually a stranger and it’s even much rarer in Normandy Park," said Yourkoski. "In the seven years that I’ve been here, we’ve never had anything like this."

The department is now trying to put all its resources into finding the suspect. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police describe the suspect as being a 30 to 35-year-old Black man, who stands at a height of about 5’5". He was possibly wearing a surgical mask. He was driving a blue or dark-colored sedan with silver or aluminum wheels.

The department is making efforts to provide the victim with resources to help her move forward from this traumatic experience.

Featured article

"It’s horrible as being the chief of police for this community, I speak for myself as well as all the other officers, we feel personally responsible," said Yourkoski. We feel it’s our job to safeguard the people who live in this community."

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call the Normandy Park Police Department.

This is a developing story.