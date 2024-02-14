'Prolific' drug dealer arrested in Bellevue; some deals were conducted near a middle school: police

article

Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department Special Enforcement Team have arrested a man who they call a "prolific" drug dealer, accused of selling a wide variety of narcotics out of his RV.

Bellevue resident Karl Drexinger, 53, is facing several charges of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA), delivery of a controlled substance and VUCSA possession with intent to deliver.

Detectives have been investigating Drexinger for several months, following multiple complaints of suspected drug deals out of his motorhome.

According to court documents, a confidential police informant made at least two deals with Drexinger. One of those deals allegedly occurred at a Fred Meyer parking lot, which is just under 800 feet away from Highland Middle School.

"During the time when two drug sales were observed the Fred Meyer parking lot, middle-school-aged children were walking through the parking lot," a detective surveilling Drexinger reported in court documents.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to confirm that Drexinger was dealing "a wide variety of drugs out of his recreational vehicle and at other locations in Bellevue, including alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine," police said.

According to court documents, when police were conducting a search warrant of his motorhome, they found the following:

193 grams (0.43 pounds) of methamphetamine, tested positive via Detectacham MobileDetect field test

181 grams (0.4 pounds) of blue "M-30" pills containing fentanyl

311 grams (0.7 pounds) of fentanyl powder, tested positive via Detectacham MobileDetect field test

210 grams (0.5 pounds) of cocaine

20.84 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax pills

Numerous small plastic bags

3 weight scales

Detectacham MobileDetect is a field drug detection test that allows for trace and bulk detection.

The street value of the narcotics recovered was estimated to be approximately $20,000, according to police.

"This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes that negatively affect our community. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Bellevue residents," said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley.

Prosectors asked that Dregixnger be held on $100,000 bail.