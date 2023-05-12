Recent count shows more than 2,100 people experiencing homelessness in Pierce County

Each year, Pierce County Human Services conducts a Point-In-Time (PIT) Count to help programs and providers understand why people are experiencing homelessness. The information collected during the count helps the department and its partners connect people to resources that can get them off the street and into something more permanent.

For the 2023 Point-In-Time Count conducted in January, Pierce County saw an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

A total 2,148 people were on the street, in their car or in a shelter. Also during the count, roughly 6,500 people were connected to the county’s homeless crisis response system seeking services or were at risk of homelessness.

Jenni Boldenow said she has been in and out of homelessness in Tacoma for three years.

"There’s always going to be somebody homeless out here. And that’s something everybody needs to know. There is always going to be at least one homeless person," said Boldennow.

Within the last year, Tacoma and other communities in the region authorized encampment bans. Those without a home were left to find somewhere else to camp. It’s one reason why the county’s Human Services department said the Point-In-Time count was higher than last year.

The county used a new methodology during the 2023 PIT and participated in more outreach efforts than before to get a deeper understanding of the needs. Plus, officials said extra volunteers helped reach more people during the count.

"We’ve definitely invested more in our outreach. We’ve had more volunteers this year, So, that has to do with the increase. But of course, also, there is the fact people are just experiencing homelessness at an alarming rate, more so than before. So, it’s up to us as professionals to react and respond accordingly," said Delmar Algee III, Pierce County Human Services homeless services supervisor.

Algee said part of the county’s continued response is increasing the number of available beds. After last year’s count, the department worked with providers to add about 200 beds throughout the county.

With the added resources in the region, Boldenow said it still didn’t free up space at shelters in cities like Tacoma.

"Nativity House is full. All of their beds are full. Mission, last I knew just this week, was full—both men’s side and women’s. Everyone is full," said Boldenow. "It is a competition, and not just for yourself, but for your family."

"We need an increase in our permanent supportive housing, we need to increase in an intervention that’s called Rapid Rehousing," said Algee.

The count revealed 41% of those experiencing homelessness in Pierce County were people of color. Yet, the BIPOC population is closer to 38 percent in the county. Officials said this shows how homelessness is disproportionately experienced among historically marginalized groups.