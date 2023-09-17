Redmond PD: Suspects crash stolen car into pot shop, steal items, flee in 2nd car

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Redmond Police)

Redmond Police are investigating after a brazen smash-and-grab burglary early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to Hashtag Cannabis, a pot shop near Cleveland St and Leary Wy. It was reported a stolen car crashed through the front of the business, then five suspects jumped out and went inside.

According to police, the suspects took an unknown amount of product, then abandoned the stolen car. They climbed into a second vehicle and sped off.

None of the suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to call Redmond Police’s non-emergency line at (425) 556-2500.