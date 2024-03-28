Reward to find Oakley Carlson reaches $100,000

The reward to find missing girl Oakley Carlson has now climbed to a staggering $100,000.

Oakley Carlson has not been seen since Feb. 2021, when she was just five years old. Ever since then, Carlson's foster mother, Jamie Jo Hiles, has spearheaded a 501(c)3 charity fund to help find the missing girl, as well as push the state's Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) for "failing" Carlson. Her efforts have pressed lawmakers to discuss an Oakley Carlson Act, which aims to rectify issues within the state's foster care system.

Organizers on Thursday raised the reward to $100,000, after previously reaching some $95,642.82 in the charity fund.

Donations are accepted via the official GoFundMe page, which the Hiles family runs.

Hiles fostered Oakley Carlson before DCYF forced her to give the girl back to her biological parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson. Both of them served time in jail for exposing their other children to meth. They pleaded guilty to child endangerment with a controlled substance. Neither has cooperated with investigators to help find Oakley other than saying that they lost track of her back in Dec. 2021.

Court documents from Jordan Bowers' Aug. 2023 sentencing — relating to a separate identity theft case — revealed that prior to her disappearance, Oakley was kept in a locked "cell" underneath the stairs.

PREVIOUS OAKLEY CARLSON COVERAGE FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office releases age-progression photos of Oakley Carlson

Missing girl Oakley Carlson kept 'locked in a cell' under stairs, new court docs reveal

Jordan Bowers, mother of missing child Oakley Carlson, strikes plea deal in ID theft case

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Anyone with information on Carlson's whereabouts is urged to call the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office at (360) 533-8765.