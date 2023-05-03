Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office releases age-progression photos of Oakley Carlson

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office has released an age-progression photo of Oakley Carlson, the Oakville girl who was last seen in early 2021.

Oakley was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2021, but the last credible sighting of her was on Feb. 10, 2021.

The circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious and her biological parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, have remained tight-lipped on what happened to Oakley.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has produced an age-progression photo of Oakley and what she would likely look like now at the age of six.

If you have any information regarding the Oakley Carlson investigation, contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office at (360) 964-1729.

