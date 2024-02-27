Seattle among Top 20 happiest cities in U.S., study finds

Seattle has ranked among the Top 20 happiest cities in America, according to a new study.

A study from WalletHub ranked 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on how "happy" they are — weighing metrics like emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Seattle is the top-ranked city in Washington at #18, followed by Tacoma at #89, Vancouver at #100 and Spokane at #124.

Fremont, California earned the #1 spot owing to 80% of households making an income above $75,000.

"Money can buy happiness to a certain degree because a stable income is essential for a person’s physical and mental well-being," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. "However, plenty of other factors affect happiness as well, and the happiest cities combine economic security with kind communities and conditions that are conducive to low depression rates and high life satisfaction."

Seattle's high ranking comes from emotional and physical well-being (ranked 8th) and income and employment (ranked 14th). Surprisingly, the Emerald City ranks 128th for community and environment, beaten out by Tacoma (103rd). Looking at individual metrics, Seattle ranks among the highest for adequate sleep rate, while Spokane ranks at one of the highest depression rates in the U.S.

The study's methodology takes each category — emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, community and environment — and measures it based on several subcategories, each weighed to varying levels:

Emotional and physical well-being Life-satisfaction index Depression rate Suicide rate Adequate sleep rate Physical health index Sports participation rate Share of people who used marijuana in the past month Opioid prescriptions per 100 people Share of adults with mental health determined "not good" Life expectancy Food insecurity rate

Life-satisfaction index

Depression rate

Suicide rate

Adequate sleep rate

Physical health index

Sports participation rate

Share of people who used marijuana in the past month

Opioid prescriptions per 100 people

Share of adults with mental health determined "not good"

Life expectancy

Food insecurity rate

Income and employment Income growth rate Households earning annual incomes over $75,000 Poverty rate Job satisfaction 4+ star job opportunities Job security Unemployment rate Underemployment rate Bankruptcy rate Weekly work hours Commute time

Income growth rate

Households earning annual incomes over $75,000

Poverty rate

Job satisfaction

4+ star job opportunities

Job security

Unemployment rate

Underemployment rate

Bankruptcy rate

Weekly work hours

Commute time

Community and environment Separation and divorce rate Hate crime incidents per capita Ideal weather Acres of park land per 1,000 residents Average leisure time spent per day Well-being community index score

Separation and divorce rate

Hate crime incidents per capita

Ideal weather

Acres of park land per 1,000 residents

Average leisure time spent per day

Well-being community index score

For the full list, visit the WalletHub study here.