Expand / Collapse search

Seattle fire, police investigate intentionally set fires

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
First Hill
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle FD investigate intentionally set fires

Seattle's fire and police departments have recently seen an uptick in intentionally set fires in the Chinatown-International District and First Hill neighborhoods.

SEATTLE - Investigators with the Seattle fire and police departments are looking into a recent uptick in intentionally set fires in the Chinatown-International District and First Hill neighborhoods.  

Officials said the fires happened in dumpster receptacles, garbage bins, stairwells of occupied buildings and vacant buildings.

On July 13, crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant building in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

Related

Man rescued from vacant building fire in First Hill
article

Man rescued from vacant building fire in First Hill

A man was rescued Wednesday night from a fire at a vacant building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. 

There were a series of fires between July 16 and 17: 

  • July 16: 900 block of S. Jackson St. – Debris fire set inside stairwell of building
  • July 16: 900 block of S. Jackson St. – Second set fire in Stairwell of building
  • July 16: 1200 block of S. Jackson St. – Debris fire set in underground parking garage
  • July 16: 800 block of Madison St. – Debris fires inside derelict apartment building
  • July 17: 1200 block of 15th Ave. E. – Multiple Garbage cans and dumpsters burned

Then on July 20, crews responded to a vacant building fire in the 1000 block of South King Street. 

The Seattle Fire Department's fire investigators are working with the police department's arson and bomb squad. 