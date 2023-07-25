Seattle fire, police investigate intentionally set fires

Investigators with the Seattle fire and police departments are looking into a recent uptick in intentionally set fires in the Chinatown-International District and First Hill neighborhoods.

Officials said the fires happened in dumpster receptacles, garbage bins, stairwells of occupied buildings and vacant buildings.

On July 13, crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant building in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

Related article

There were a series of fires between July 16 and 17:

July 16: 900 block of S. Jackson St. – Debris fire set inside stairwell of building

July 16: 900 block of S. Jackson St. – Second set fire in Stairwell of building

July 16: 1200 block of S. Jackson St. – Debris fire set in underground parking garage

July 16: 800 block of Madison St. – Debris fires inside derelict apartment building

July 17: 1200 block of 15th Ave. E. – Multiple Garbage cans and dumpsters burned

Then on July 20, crews responded to a vacant building fire in the 1000 block of South King Street.

The Seattle Fire Department's fire investigators are working with the police department's arson and bomb squad.