Police arrest man who posed as mail carrier, attacked Seattle homeowners

The Brief A 31-year-old man was arrested in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood after posing as a U.S. Postal Service worker to gain entry into a home and assault a couple. The suspect, who was wearing a mail carrier uniform, reportedly handed the homeowner a fraudulent letter demanding cryptocurrency before attacking the victims inside their residence. Upon his arrest, police discovered a bag filled with specialized gear—including tasers, zip ties, and signal-blocking equipment—leading to charges of burglary, assault, and criminal impersonation.



A 31-year-old man was arrested after police say he posed as a U.S. Postal Service carrier and attacked homeowners in Seattle.

What we know:

After 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an assault near Greenwood Avenue North and North 74th Street in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

According to police, as officers responded, dispatch said a mail carrier was attacking a homeowner.

When police arrived, they went inside a home and found a 52-year-old homeowner and the 31-year-old suspect fighting.

After separating the two, officers asked the suspect if he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and, after not answering, the suspect said "lawyer."

The suspect was wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform, carried a branded satchel and was wearing coveralls under his uniform.

Police said before the attack, the suspect rang the homeowner's doorbell, stood in the doorway and handed him a piece of mail and told him to open it. The victim thought it was strange, but opened the mail and read the letter, which demanded an amount of cryptocurrency.

The suspect then went inside the home and assaulted the victim and his wife, police said.

Medics treated the victims at the scene, but the victim was taken to the hospital after feeling chest pain.

Officers searched the suspect's bag and found electronic equipment, tape, plastic bags, large zip ties, tasers, tourniquet, cellphone, lint roller, an electronic signal blocking pouch, black beanie, face mask, dark sunglasses and a box of plastic gloves. Police said the suspect didn't have identification showing he worked for the postal service.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of burglary, two counts of assault and criminal impersonation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

