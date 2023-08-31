Seattle Police search for attempted child luring suspect in Wallingford

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a child in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a teacher at a children’s art school noticed a man speaking with one of her students, a 5-year-old girl, at around 12 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect asked the child, "do you want to come play with me?" The child declined, and the suspect continued to ask questions about her artwork.

The SPD says the teacher who saw the interaction brought the child inside the school, and locked the school down until police arrived to investigate.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but could not find him.

He was described as a Black man in his 30s, who was last seen near the corner of NE 45th St. and Thackeray Pl. NE.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.