Seattle weather: Dry and mild weather for work week
SEATTLE - After a wet start to the work week, showers are coming to an end tonight and temperatures will continue to warm. Heavy rainfall along with high snow levels has increased the river levels for the north part of our area, so we are watching for minor flooding conditions. Drier skies and more sunshine are ahead for throughout this week as high pressure builds for the Pacific Northwest.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Skagit and Whatcom counties for higher than normal river levels through Tuesday afternoon. The Skokomish river near Potlatch is also under a Flood Warning for minor flooding through Tuesday morning.
What's next:
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, with areas of patchy fog to start the day. Sunbreaks are possible into the afternoon, high pressure pushes any moisture out of the area.
Highs Tuesday will be well above seasonal average with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.
Skies will continue to increase with sunshine by the end of the week with temperatures 5–10 degrees above normal. Snow levels will also remain high, which will keep avalanche danger high through the week.
