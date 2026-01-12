Seattle weather: Drier skies by Monday night

The Brief The weekend's atmospheric river is tapering off, leaving drier conditions for the Monday evening commute but bringing patchy dense fog overnight. Heavy rain-on-snow has pushed the Skokomish River to 17.5 feet—a full foot above flood stage—triggering a Flood Warning for Mason County through Tuesday morning. A warm "false spring" arrives Tuesday with record-level temperatures near 60°F and a sunny, dry forecast persisting through the upcoming weekend.



Our weekend atmospheric river is weakening and winding down. A few lingering showers will be around Monday afternoon, but drier conditions are expected for the evening commute and into the overnight. Light winds and the wet ground will lead to patchy dense fog in spots overnight.

The atmospheric river weakens by this evening and much of the rain comes to an end.

Snow levels remain quite high as the warmer air pushed in with this latest atmospheric river. Rain continues to fall above our passes with the runoff heading into our area rivers. While most are expected to stay well below flood stage, there are a few spots with flood alerts issued until early Tuesday.

Runoff from mainly the Olympics will push area rivers to rise some.

What's next:

Another mild night is forecast with overnight lows in the upper 40s. This is more typical of our afternoon highs this time of year! Look for fog to develop overnight.

Mild night tonight with patchy fog developing overnight.

More sunshine and mild days ahead, with Tuesday afternoon nearing 60 degrees! Plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend with afternoons in the 50s. Looks like we may have hit a false Spring in Western Washington!

Rain to start the workweek with plenty of sunshine by next weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

