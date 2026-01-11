Seattle weather: Coastal winds, heavy mountain rain

We are knee-deep in this atmospheric river event. More rainfall expected today and tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon.

An atmospheric river arrives on Sunday, increasing rain in the area. (FOX13 Seattle)

The atmospheric river adds a few factors to the forecast.

There are strong winds expected — for today, it was mainly the coastal cities getting the gust today, up to 40–45 mph.

There are also flooding concerns, mainly for the Skokomish River — this is going to take the brunt of the flow from the rainfall in the Cascades and Olympics. It's forecast to crest today and reach action stage by Monday. NWS Seattle, as of this morning, had no watches or warnings in place, but it has a Hydrologic Outlook posted.

Rain totals for Sunday 011126

Snow levels also rose today from 7000' to 7500'.

Weather headlines in Seattle 011126

Monday morning, we see more of the rainfall as we wrap up the atmospheric river event.

Futurecast for Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

By Tuesday, MUCH calmer weather conditions. It's possible there will be early rain showers, but overall, it is expected to be drier and clearer. Wednesday and for the rest of the work week looks to be dry and potentially sunny.

7-day forecast for western WA starting Sunday, Jan. 11

