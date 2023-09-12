Seattle Police seek public's help in investigation of recent armed carjackings

Police are investigating multiple recent armed carjackings in Seattle, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), there were two carjackings executed in similar fashion between late August and early September.

On Aug. 29, a woman called 911 to report a carjacking in the Rainer Valley area at around 11:30 p.m.

Police arrived and met with the 23-year-old victim. She told police that a car rear ended her as she was turning onto 49th Ave. S. When she stopped to speak with the driver, two men hopped out pointing guns at her.

As they pushed her aside, one suspect got into the driver’s seat and sped off while the other followed closely behind. Authorities said they were last scene heading east on S Roxbury St.

The victim was uninjured.

The SPD says a similar carjacking happened just a few days later.

On Sept. 1, police received a 911 call just after midnight reporting a carjacking near the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Way S and S Norfolk St.

Police spoke with the victims, a 21-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, who reported getting rear ended. When the victims stepped outside to check out the damage, three armed men stormed out, robbed the victim’s personal belongings and took off with their car.

Both vehicles were last seen heading southbound on Martin Luther King Junior Way S. Both victims were left uninjured.

The suspects are described as possibly being in their 20s, thin build, wearing masks and hoodies. The suspect vehicle used in both incidents was a dark sedan.

SPD robbery detectives will lead this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.