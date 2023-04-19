Seattle synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Police are looking for the person who vandalized a synagogue in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on the Temple De Hirsch Sinai Sunday, the day before Holocaust Day of Remembrance.

The senior rabbi of the synagogue told FOX 13 the same incident happened six years ago also.

"Obviously we're in a different moment, a different climate and I think what made it even more disturbing is its proximity to Holocaust Remembrance Day," said Daniel Weiner. "Probably going to be getting rid of it in the next day or so, but we wanted to leave it up kind of as witness testimony to the fact that this kind of hatred exists, but specifically this hatred directed towards the Jewish community."

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell spoke out about the vandalism on Twitter.

"Heartbroken and appalled that Temple De Hirsch Sinai was targeted with hateful graffiti the day before Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Day of Remembrance. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism in Seattle – we must all speak out against this disgusting vandalism," he said.

A bill was signed into law earlier this month that would make it easier to prosecute hate crimes, where victims will no longer have to be physical injured for a suspect to be charged.