Seattle teen reported missing

article

Seattle Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

Elena was last seen near 25th Ave. E. and E. Roy Street, just off the southwest end of Washington Park Arboretum and the Seattle Japanese Garden.

Police did not indicate the circumstances of her disappearance, but said that she is considered "endangered."

Elena is about 5'2" with a thin build. She has curly blonde hair and was last seen in a red button-down shirt with sharks, a spaghetti strap shirt with daises, blue jeans and black Converse.

If you see her, call 911.