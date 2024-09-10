Seattle weather: Rain, fall temperatures return to Seattle

For those of you eager for autumn-like weather, you'll enjoy the slight cooldown ahead this week in Seattle! Rain returns after 6:00 p.m. this evening in Puget Sound.

It'll feel a little more like autumn today in Seattle with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We'll be warmish this afternoon as highs reach about 70 degrees. You can expect mostly cloudy skies.

Highs this afternoon will land in the upper 60s to low 70s in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns after six tonight in Puget Sound. There may be an isolated lightning strike along the South Washington Coast, but the atmosphere is generally looking too stable to fire off widespread thunderstorms.

Check out Futurecast tonight and tomorrow:

Rain returns to Seattle and Western Washington Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated showers continue on Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty, light showers linger on Wednesday. However, the day won't be a washout. Drier weather takes hold on Thursday.

Morning clouds will lift for beautiful sunshine Thursday afternoon. Partly sunny skies are on the way for Friday.

The three day forecast in Seattle is looking slightly cooler than what we've experienced recently. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather will be nice and dry for the Apple Cup at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon. The morning will be gray, but sunshine should reappear by 2:00–3:00 p.m. or so.

If you're going to the Apple Cup, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be cloudier. Monday will be mild with a marine layer in the morning and blue skies returning by the afternoon.

It will be a cooler week, with more clouds and chance of showers (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone