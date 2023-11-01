Seattle's iconic former Cinerama will reopen with new name in December

Downtown Seattle's beloved Cinerama theater will be reopening next month and under a new name.

Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) acquired the iconic theater earlier this year from the estate of Paul G. Allen after it was closed in 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was to open it later this year.

On Wednesday, SIFF announced that it will reopen the SIFF Cinema Downtown doors to the public on Dec. 14, and its first showing will be Warner Bros.' Wonka.

Tickets to Wonka will go on sale soon, organizers said.

"We are honored to take on stewardship and reopen the doors of this truly historic theater. It’s a film venue adored by the community and speaks to the critical role SIFF plays in bringing the power and art of film to diverse audiences across our region," said Tom Mara, SIFF’s Executive Director, "Preparing the space to reopen has been no small feat, and it is with tremendous thanks to the early support from the Seattle City Council, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, the King County Council, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Wyncote Foundation, Far Star Foundation, and David Prokopy that we are able to announce it’s opening."

SIFF Cinema Downtown will feature:

Blockbuster studio films

Specialty festivals and events

First-run arthouse cinema

Plus reserved seating selection

Concessions: including the venue’s beloved chocolate popcorn and support from local Washington vendors including Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Yonder Cider, Caffè Umbria, Alexandria Nicole Cellars and a special SIFF 50th Anniversary brew from Black Raven Brewing Co.

This theater is the fourth Seattle venue to be operated by the nonprofit. The other current venues are the SIFF Film Center, Siff Cinema Uptown and Siff Cinema Egyptian.