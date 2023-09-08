Seattle's Southbound I-5 to Mercer Street off-ramps will be closed the next 4 weekends

article

Commuters in Seattle should brace themselves for temporary closures as the southbound I-5 and I-5 Express Lane off-ramps leading to Mercer Street will be shut down on consecutive weekends throughout the month of September.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. each Friday and last until 5:00 a.m. each Monday, with the affected dates being September 8-11, September 15-18, September 22-25, and September 29 to October 2, 2023.

These closures are subject to weather conditions, and any changes or updates to the schedule will be communicated to the public.

During the closure periods, motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly, seek alternative routes when necessary, and allow for extra travel time to accommodate potential delays.

Local authorities and transportation officials are working diligently to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of all travelers.