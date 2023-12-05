Second officer charged in Manny Ellis death testifies in trial

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:04 AM PST, Whatcom County
32
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:10 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:49 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:28 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:26 PM PST until WED 7:36 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:10 PM PST until THU 3:40 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:10 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:46 PM PST until TUE 10:40 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:01 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:03 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:37 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:35 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:13 AM PST until SAT 11:44 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:46 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 PM PST until FRI 7:51 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:29 PM PST until WED 12:30 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Second officer charged in Manny Ellis death testifies in trial

By
Published 
Manuel Ellis
FOX 13 Seattle

Officer charged in Manny Ellis' death takes the stand

For the first time in more than 3 years, we are finally hearing directly from the police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis.

TACOMA, Wash. - On Tuesday, Tacoma Police Officer Timothy Rankine testified about what happened the night Manny Ellis died.

Rankine, as well as Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with Ellis’ death.

At points during his testimony, Rankine became emotional when recounting the sounds he heard over the radio of the fight between Collins, Burbank, and Ellis.

Rankine testified that when he and his partner arrived on the scene, Burbank and Collins were struggling to subdue Ellis. Rankine demonstrated to the courtroom how he assisted the officers.

Rankine said when fire officials arrived on scene, he also helped with the recovery effort.

"I know they called for additional fire units to arrive on scene, but I kept asking, ‘What do you need from us?’ And then he eventually asked to start CPR on Mr. Ellis," said Rankine.

Rankine testified he heard Ellis say he couldn’t breathe during the incident.

"The only response at that point in time that I could think of is, ‘If you can talk to me, you can breathe, but if you stop struggling and calm down, I’ll relieve some pressure off of you,’" he said.

The Attorney General’s Office special prosecutor, Patty Eakes, focused a large portion of her cross-examination on this element of Rankine's testimony.

Eakes: "You never followed up with Mr. Ellis and said, ‘Are you able to breathe,’ did you?"

Rankine: "No. I watched his chest rise and fall."

Eakes: "But you never asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘Are you able to breathe?’"

Rankine: "Mr. Ellis wasn’t talking to anyone."

Eakes: "But did you ask him, officer?"

Rankine: "I did not."

RELATED: Tacoma officer charged with killing Manny Ellis testifies in court

Eakes also pointed out Rankine didn’t tell any of the other officers on scene or fire units when they arrived that Ellis had said he could not breathe.

The defense pointed out that other officers, who are not facing any criminal charges, also heard Ellis say he could not breathe and did not mention it to other units, as well.