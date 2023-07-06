Secretary Buttigieg visits Washington, talks funding for aging ferry fleet

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in Port Orchard on Thursday to announce funding for a much-needed breakwater repair project that’s expected to safeguard a flood of money and local jobs.

The $10 million fix will protect the community itself, local and tribal docks for fishing, and the only marine fuel facility within 16 miles.

The project will also serve Washington State ferry traffic, which is of special interest to Secretary Buttigieg.

The Port Orchard breakwater is almost 50 years old, which is about 20 years past its life span.

Not only will it help marine traffic, lawmakers said this will support the local economy as well.

Local legislators call it an investment-in-progress, replacing the Port Orchard breakwater, as well as making other improvements on Washington waters.

Thanks to the RAISE Grant from the Biden-Harris administration, Washington can move forward with the replacement—building the breakwater to withstand extreme weather events and natural disasters.

The breakwater itself services the public, government emergency response services, local marina, and commercial fishing.

Lawmakers said once it's complete, it'll bring in millions of dollars each year to the local economy.

This afternoon, Secretary Buttigieg joined legislators along the port orchard waterfront to talk about the project, along with Washington State Ferries.

"Having the largest ferry fleet in the country also means having the largest challenges than any ferry fleet in the country," Secretary Buttigieg said.

Secretary Buttigieg and Washington Governor Jay Inslee addressed the demand for more ferries in the area.

"Look, we don't have enough boats," Governor Inslee said. "When Tim Eyman passed his initiative, it cut the ankles out from the financing of the Washington State Ferries. As a result, we didn't get any boats. Now, we don't have the boats that we need."

Governor Inslee said more boats are being built. Though, it's a long process before we'll see any in the water.

"We are building a conversion of three new ones," Governor Inslee said. "The existing that we're converting to electric. We have five other boats that are now being financed by great Washington State legislators, that are finally putting in the money to build these boats."

Staffing is also a work in progress.

"We are staffing up at a considerably increased rate," Goveror Inslee said. "In part, because of the creative work that we're doing to try and find a new way to train people. But, you can't just take people off the street and stick them on the bridge. It takes years, and years, and years."

As far as air travel, FOX 13 News asked Secretary Buttigieg what he sees in the future for the Pacific Northwest.

"When it comes to meeting the growing air travel demand, we've got to make sure we have the infrastructure to support it—and more funding," Secretary Buttigieg said. "It's why we have funding going into Sea-Tac. This year brought more than $15 million to headed for a key project there."

Secretary Buttigieg also visited the Spokane International Airport last year, which is also receiving funding to support local air travel.

"At the same time, we've got to make sure the entire national airspace has the resources it needs, which is why we are working with leaders in Congress to get the resources for staffing at the [Federal Aviation Administration] to have enough air traffic control, and for the technology we need to support them, as well," Secretary Buttigieg said.

Thursday, Secretary Buttigieg also joined local lawmakers in touring the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal.

Washington State Ferries will be receiving more than $11 million in funding to modernize and electrify local ferries.