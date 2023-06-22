Biden reaches agreement with India to remove tariffs on WA apples, chickpeas, lentils

article

After years of campaigning, Senator Maria Cantwell celebrated President Biden’s agreement with the Prime Minister of India to remove tariffs placed on Washington apples, chickpeas and lentils.

According to Sen. Cantwell, the tariffs, which were placed in 2019, brought a massive decline in Washington agricultural exports to India.

"Today is a very good day for Washington's world-famous apples and a huge boost to Washington state's agriculture economy," Sen. Cantwell said. "India has announced it is lifting retaliatory tariffs that all but shut down the Indian market for Washington's more than 1,400 apple growers and now our growers will once again have access to this $120 million market."

In 2017, the state of Washington's apple exports hit a high of $120 million. However, in response to a steel and aluminum tariff placed on India by the Trump Administration, India put an additional 20% on U.S. apple imports -- which led to Washington's apple exports being worth less than $1 million this year.

Senator Cantwell had been one of the tariff's biggest opponents since its beginning. She challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tariff during her February visit to India, and wrote multiple letters to Prime Minister Modi and President Biden asking for the removal of the tariffs.

Related article

In her latest letter to President Biden, Cantwell wrote, "It is past time to find a solution to stop the damage inflicted on American apple growers, their employees, and communities by these retaliatory tariffs. In February, India announced a 70 percent cut to tariffs on American pecan exports, demonstrating that progress in tariff reduction for U.S. agriculture is possible. We encourage you to build off this progress and help re-open this critical market for U.S. apple growers."

Chickpea and lentil growers in Washington also suffered when the tariffs were put in place. They were exporting about $180 million worth of crops to India, but after the tariffs, that number was brought down to barely $1 million.

Washington state is the largest American producer of chickpeas and the third-leading producer of lentils.

Sen. Cantwell also sent a letter urging the Biden Administration to help American potato growers get approval to sell products in Japan.