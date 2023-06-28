Sewage spill advisory issued for Tacoma's Snake Lake

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has issued a Sewage Spill Advisory for residents and visitors to stay away from Snake Lake.

At 9:55 a.m on Tuesday the Tacoma-Pierce Health Department released a statement saying that, "People and pets should avoid the water and not swim, wade, or fish until further notice."

The department advises anyone who has been near the lake recently to shower and wash your hands before eating.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can lead gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and others who have weak or impaired immune system are at higher risk of coming down with waterborne diseases.

The Health Department has posted warning signs and will only remove them when the advisory is lifted.

