In just under two weeks, the area-favorite shark dives at Tropical Reef Aquarium will return to Tacoma.

Eye-to-Eye Shark Dive tickets are on sale with the aquarium ahead of the August 21 start date.

The experience is inside the newly-remodeled Tropical Reef Aquarium's Outer Reef habitat, according to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium ticket page.

"Our dive experts will teach guests the basics of breathing surface-supplied air, then guide them into the 240,000-gallon shark habitat," said lead dive safety officer Heidi Wilken. "No experience is necessary!"

The aquarium hosts a total 18 sharks of the following six different species in the Outer Reef habitat:

Blacktip reef sharks

Whitetip reef sharks

Grey reef sharks

Nurse sharks

Zebra sharks

Tasselled wobbegong shark

In addition to sharks, organizers say the tank will also have tropical fish, stingrays, and "a charismatic potato grouper."

