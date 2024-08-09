Gunwoman robs local mom's Pierce County coffee stand for $100

Pierce County deputies are looking for the woman and getaway driver who held a local mom at gunpoint at her small business.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Sales Road near the State Route 512 ramp in Tacoma.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking up to Revive Coffee, pounding on the window, then threatening the employees.

"I’ve never had a gun pointed at me," said Payton Jones.

Jones is the owner of the coffee stand. She tells FOX 13 Seattle she feared not just for her and her employee’s lives, but for her family at home.

"I really felt like I was going to be shot," she said. "That could have easily been a really bad day. Like, my kids, sorry, my kids could have had to bury their mom," said Jones.

Jones said the gunwoman made off with about $100 in a getaway car.

Jones has owned the business for nearly a decade. She employs five other women. She says her customers are like family, but this attack makes her feel unsafe now.

"For a very long time, this was our safe bubble. And we do witness a lot of crazy stuff going on around here, but we don’t have to ever experience it. And now that it kind of came, like, right at the window, it’s kind of like a reality check," she said.

Jones tells us she is sharing her story to get justice for herself and her employees, but also to place attention on crime in the area.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with information on the armed robbery to contact them, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222 TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.

