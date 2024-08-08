article

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced new restrictions on the Carbon River Bridge (also called the Fairfax Bridge) on State Route 165, limiting the types of vehicles that can cross the 103-year-old structure.

On July 26, the bridge's weight limit was reduced to 8 tons, or 16,000 pounds. Vehicles exceeding this limit are no longer permitted to cross the bridge. This marks the third set of restrictions placed on the bridge since 2009, following a 2013 ban on commercial vehicles.

The restriction is especially difficult for residents living south of the bridge, as no detour is available. WSDOT is collaborating with private property owners and has signed an emergency declaration in hopes of creating an emergency detour route for locals and first responders.

The 494-foot-long bridge, a crucial link in Pierce County, has been regularly inspected every two years by state bridge engineers. In the spring, engineers rappelled down the bridge to assess the condition of its steel components, leading to the revised load rating. Photos from 2022 and 2024 reveal advancing rust and deterioration of the steel sections, which form the central portion of the bridge, while the approaches are timber.

Photos from 2022 and 2024 show the advancing deterioration of steel sections of the bridge.

"Deferred preservation has been an ongoing issue for years," according to WSDOT. "Prior budgets passed by the Legislature have not provided funding to replace or make repairs to the bridge, and the SR 165 Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge is now a tangible example of a much larger issue in our state."

The last painting of the bridge occurred in 1988. Since then, the bridge has been recommended for replacement due to its overall condition and age, but was removed from the candidate list in 2023 due to funding constraints. As of June 2023, 55 steel bridges were due for painting, 47 were past due, and six were being painted. Washington has 315 bridges aged 80 years or older, representing 9.3% of all state-owned bridges.

Despite the challenges, bridge maintenance teams have kept the structure operational. In May, crews replaced sections of a failing wooden bridge deck. WSDOT plans to increase inspection frequency to every six to 12 months following the new load rating.

Olympic Region bridge maintenance crew members replacing aging wood bridge deck panels on the bridge on May 16, 2024.

In response to the new restrictions, WSDOT is installing new weight limit signs and making changes to local intersections to accommodate drivers. Advanced warning signs will be placed on SR 165 leading up to the bridge from SR 162, Wilkeson, and Carbonado to alert drivers before they reach the bridge. Intersections at SR 165 and Pershing Avenue in Carbonado and SR 165 (Mowich Lake Road) and Carbon River Road will be converted to all-way stops.

Drivers are advised to check their vehicle's weight against the new limit. Vehicles like a 2024 Subaru Forester, weighing around 3,528 pounds, or a Ford F-150, up to 7,000 pounds, may still cross, while full-size RVs, ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 pounds, may exceed the limit.

For real-time travel information, visit the WSDOT website or mobile app. Residents can also contact WSDOT at 360-704-3268.

