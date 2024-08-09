article

A Downtown Seattle landmark is coming under new ownership.

The Seattle-based real estate holding company GT Capital joined local families and investment firms to buy the Smith Tower and Butler Garage.

"Their vision for the Smith Tower includes preserving the unique charm of Smith Tower while building market-ready modern office spaces, providing additional security services, and reimagining the retail, culinary and tourist experience that celebrates Seattle's dynamic history," said representatives for Freestone Capital Management in a Friday press release.

The Smith Tower (Photo: KCPQ-TV)

The firm joins Evergreen Ventures and "prominent Seattle families" in the purchase, according to the August 9 statement.

Smith Tower, Seattle's first skyscraper, was built in 1914. The Butler Garage sits just across from the tower on James Street, in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

