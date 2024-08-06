University Street Station gets new name: Welcome 'Symphony Station'
SEATTLE - The University Street Station is no more. Sound Transit recently announced that the Seattle light rail station is being renamed to "Symphony Station."
The change aims to reduce confusion with the University of Washington Station and U District Station.
The name change, which has been planned since 2019, comes with public input. Sound Transit received over 14,000 survey responses, with Symphony Station receiving the most votes.
A Kinkisharyo-Mitsui light rail vehicle on Central Link approaching SeaTac/Airport station. The airport's control tower is seen in the background. (Bruce Englehardt // CC BY-SA 4.0)
Other options were:
- Benaroya Hall Station
- Seneca Street Station
- Midtown Station
- Downtown Arts District Station
- Arts District Station
The Sound Transit Board approved the name change in October 2021. Symphony Station will appear on maps and signs starting August 30.
MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:
Pierce County deputies disrupt international cockfighting ring in Buckley, WA
Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of Kent 13-year-old
Fired Seattle cop files $20M tort complaint against city
WA among multiple states calling on Elon Musk to crack down on election misinformation
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.