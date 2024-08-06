University Street Station gets new name: Welcome 'Symphony Station'

The University Street Station is no more. Sound Transit recently announced that the Seattle light rail station is being renamed to "Symphony Station."

The change aims to reduce confusion with the University of Washington Station and U District Station.

The name change, which has been planned since 2019, comes with public input. Sound Transit received over 14,000 survey responses, with Symphony Station receiving the most votes.

A Kinkisharyo-Mitsui light rail vehicle on Central Link approaching SeaTac/Airport station. The airport's control tower is seen in the background. (Bruce Englehardt // CC BY-SA 4.0)

Other options were:

Benaroya Hall Station

Seneca Street Station

Midtown Station

Downtown Arts District Station

Arts District Station

The Sound Transit Board approved the name change in October 2021. Symphony Station will appear on maps and signs starting August 30.

