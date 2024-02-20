Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Downtown Seattle Greyhound station under investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Shooting at Greyhound Station in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greyhound bus station in Seattle Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of S Royal Brougham Way and 6th Ave. S.

All eastbound lanes were blocked while police investigated the scene. 

Details about what happened are limited at this time.

FOX 13 is still trying to get confirmation from police on a possible suspect or if there were any victims. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.