Skagit Co. shelter seeks adoption for last of 126 dogs rescued in 2022

In Sept. 2022, more than 120 dogs were rescued from a house in Concrete, Washington, where they suffered ‘abysmal’ conditions—and now, local organizations are working to get the last two dogs of the bunch adopted.

Since those dogs were rescued, all but two have been adopted to their forever homes. The Academy of Canine Behavior (AOCB) and the Humane Society of Skagit Valley are hosting the ‘Canine Crusader Adoption Event,’ where visitors can meet "Hulk" and "Captain," as well as meet Animal World talk radio show host Martha Norwalk.

The dogs were seized from two properties in Skagit County on Sept. 2, where they reportedly were living in deplorable conditions. Many of those dogs required medical care and some needed surgeries.

According to neighbors, the home where the dogs were seized was reported to both the homeowner's association and animal control. However, metal sheeting blocked the home from visibility. That meant no one had set eyes on the large number of dogs until law enforcement showed up to serve an unrelated "no contact order" to the occupant.

The Humane Society was forced to temporarily close its doors after the 126 dogs were rescued.

In Oct. 2022, the shelter partnered with the AOCB to get three rescued dogs into a five-week training program. The three were "semi-feral" and desperately needed training and socialization. One of them, Stark, was adopted by a AOCB staff member.

The Canine Crusader Adoption Event is on June 3 and runs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Lunch starts at noon and continues while supplies last.