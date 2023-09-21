Snohomish County, tribal law enforcement issue warning of rainbow pastel fentanyl-laced pills

article

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner and the Tulalip Drug Task Force are warning people to keep a lookout for rainbow pastel or neon fentanyl-laced pills.

While fentanyl pills aren't new to Snohomish County, the sheriff's office says this formulation seems to be a new one, and it also appears to be more dangerous than the usual blue M30 pills.

Multiple people have died from taking them in the last 48 hours.

If you encounter them or know who is selling them, notify the Tulalip Drug Task Force at Tips@TulalipTribalPolice.org.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com.