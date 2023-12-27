‘Someone needs to crack down on this:' Everett pot shop the latest target of early morning crash and grab

Once again, a cannabis dispensary is cleaning up after a stolen Kia smashed through an Everett storefront Wednesday morning.

The Kushery Evergreen on Evergreen Way was the latest target in what’s become a growing problem in the area: individuals using a stolen vehicle to gain entry to a business and steal merchandise.

Manager Dominic Humphrey told FOX 13 this morning’s incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

"Guys drove through," he said. "They went through both doors. It seems like they were really interested in the cartridges."

Surveillance video shared with FOX 13 shows a stolen white Kia Sportage plowing through the front doors of the shop. As the SUV backs out of the shop, the group of thieves go to work.

According to Humprey, this isn’t the first time the store was hit.

"This is the second time it’s happened, and it doesn’t seem to stop," he said. "It’s happening to pot shops all around the city. Someone needs to crack down on this."

The thieves, a group of four, left the Kia behind and fled in another vehicle.

"Cops showed up within 20 seconds of them leaving," Humprey said.

The individuals were last seen driving south on I-5 before police lost them.

Everett Police previously told FOX 13 the department is aware of the area pot shop and tobacco stores being targeted and is working to catch those responsible.

In the meantime, The Kushery said it will remain open for business while making the necessary repairs.

"We’re reinforcing these doors with even thicker wood," said Humprey. "I don’t know what else we can do."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.