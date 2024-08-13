Police: Seattle man arrested for holding friend hostage with knife

Seattle Police arrested a man for reportedly holding his friend hostage with a knife in late July.

Officers were called around 6:00 p.m. on July 23 to reports of a possible auto theft near 39th Ave S and S Othello St.

The caller, a 34-year-old man, managed to escape from his car and gave a description of it and the suspect. Police arrested a 45-year-old man, who was carrying a kitchen knife.

According to their investigation, the two men knew each other and were friends. The victim told police he had picked up his friend to hang out.

He said his friend then held him at knifepoint and forced him to drive to a nearby bank.

The victim had a minor cut on his hand, which he believed was from getting out of the car and getting swiped at by his friend’s knife.

Police booked the suspect into King County Jail for unlawful imprisonment and assault and is being held on $100,000 bail.

