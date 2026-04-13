Southwest to let customers check wine cases from western US cities

Southwest Airlines will soon let passengers check one case of wine for free between some west coast cities in the United States as the company rolls out new nonstop routes to California wine county.

What's next:

The Sip and Ship program starts April 24, 2026. Southwest recently added service from Santa Rosa's airport, Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. The airline will run nonstop flights from the new destination to the following cities:

San Diego

Denver

Las Vegas

Burbank

Those passengers traveling to the Southern California, Nevada, or Colorado airports will be able to take advantage of the new program. They would have to check in with a Southwest desk agent at the airport. The service allows one free checked case of wine (12 bottles), as long as the passenger is at least 21 years old.

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport on Sept.02, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Southwest will soon begin flying to Anchorage, Alaska as part of a larger rollout of expanded service in the United States, including the Virgin Islands and areas in the southeast like Knoxville, Tennessee.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson says state will prevail against ‘millionaires tax’ lawsuit

Waymo, Waze team up to help fix Seattle's potholes

Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

Kraken CEO Leiweke: "We are not happy. We are going to get better."

Amazon Flex driver in WA arrested after pile of stolen packages found

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.