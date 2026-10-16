Federal agencies investigate 'space object' recovered from Minnesota cornfield

The Brief Federal agencies are investigating a foreign object that was discovered in a cornfield in Minnesota earlier this month. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office of Minnesota shared a photo of what they are calling "presumably a space object" in a press release. Further information is limited at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.



The Stevens County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota released a photo of a large, metallic "space object" that fell into a cornfield last Wednesday, saying that federal agencies have taken over the investigation.

Deputies share photo of space object found in a Minnesota cornfield in a Thursday press release. (Stevens County Sheriff's Office (MN))

‘Presumably a space object’: Deputies investigate metallic object in MN cornfield

In a Thursday Facebook post, the sheriff's office said they received a phone call regarding foreign debris found in a cornfield in Scott Township on Oct. 14 at around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that "a large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter, presumably a space object" was in the cornfield.

Authorities said the Minnesota Duty Officer was notified and federal agencies responded. The sheriff's office is now working with several state and federal agencies to identify it, identify who owns it, and remove it from the field.

Further information is limited at this time.

UFO sightings in WA

There's a local, Washington state non-profit organization called the National UFO Reporting Center dedicated to the collection, preservation, analysis and public dissemination of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) sighting reports. You can view reports, descriptions, and visual content uploaded by the public on the organization's website.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota and the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington state.

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