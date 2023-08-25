SPD: Man tried to lure 4-year-old with stuffed animal away from Lake City elementary school

article

A 24-year-old man was arrested after Seattle Police claimed he tried to lure a 4-year-old into his car outside a Lake City elementary school.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Olympic Hills Elementary School. According to the victim's mother, her 4-year-old was playing in the parking lot when she passed a black Mustang. As she passed the car, the driver opened his door and waved a stuffed teddy bear at her and said something along the lines of "come here, come here," according to court documents.

The little girl laughed at the suspect and ran back to her mother.

When she ran back to her mother, she said: "did I do good, Mommy?" According to court documents, her mother had been teaching her about stranger danger recently.

The mother quickly walked off with her child to get away from the man in the Mustang and she called 911.

When officers arrived, the Mustang was still parked at the school with the driver inside. Officers saw a teddy bear, pillows and blankets in the front seat.

"The male suspect was not able to provide information as to why he was at the location attempting to get the attention of children using a stuffed animal," SPD said in a press release.

The man was arrested for attempted child luring.

The King County Prosecutor's Office asked that bail be set at $75,000, but he as released by the court on his own recognizance.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.