Humane Society of Tacoma helping kitten with ‘mysterious’ wound

WARNING: The photos below show graphic content of the kitten's injury.

Animal shelter veterinarians are working around the clock to help Squeak, a kitten found abandoned in Spanaway with a ‘mysterious gaping wound’ on his body.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says on May 22, a two-week-old kitten was brought in by someone who found him in Spanaway. The kitten "Squeak" weighed only a half-pound and had a large, gaping wound on his right side, exposing underlying muscle.

Vets do not know what caused the severe injury, but have been treating Squeak with nutrients and ultraviolet light therapy.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ((Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County))

Workers are bottle-feeding Squeak every two hours, keeping him warm and dressing his wounds. Squeak remains in critical condition, and the Humane Society is asking for donations to keep up care for the poor kitten.

In 2024 alone, the Humane Societ for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have provided critical care for 550 kittens and expect hundreds more during the spring and summer.

