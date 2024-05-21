Puppy gifted to 6-year-old stolen from Tacoma yard

A Tacoma family is offering a $500 reward for their 11-month-old puppy they believe was abducted from their neighborhood.

Aliea Quiles says her children have cried themselves to sleep since Sweetpea, a bichon-poodle mix, went missing.

Quiles says she let the puppy and their pit bull into the backyard for a few minutes on April 16, but Sweetpea never returned.

The Tacoma mother says Sweetpea came into their lives as a birthday gift for her 6-year-old son, Solomon, last summer and both he and his 9-year-old sister are heartbroken that the puppy is nowhere to be seen.

With the help of neighbors, Quiles says she was able to get her biggest tips from a mailman in the area.

"He had told me that he had seen this white vehicle come down 45th at the intersection, scoop up Sweetpea and then drive down East F street," said Quiles.

She believes the vehicle that Sweetpea was seen in was a white SUV, possibly a Crossover.

Quiles says she has filed a police report, searched through online communities for missing pets and visited shelters multiple times looking for Sweetpea.

Sweetpea is 15 pounds and is apricot with a white chest. Her collar was red and had a rainbow bone ID tag on it.

If you have any information, call or text 971-266-0414.

